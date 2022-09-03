Bayhorse Silver (CVE:BHS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Bayhorse Silver Inc. (CVE:BHS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 77000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Bayhorse Silver Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$9.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.39.

Get Bayhorse Silver alerts:

Insider Transactions at Bayhorse Silver

In related news, Senior Officer Graeme O’neill sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.04, for a total transaction of C$200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 871,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$34,843.

Bayhorse Silver Company Profile

Bayhorse Silver Inc, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It explores for silver, gold, zinc, copper, antimony, lead, and other metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Bayhorse Silver Mine Property located in Baker County, Oregon.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bayhorse Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayhorse Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.