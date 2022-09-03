Beacon (BECN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $371.00

Beacon (BECN) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. Beacon has a market capitalization of $83,396.83 and approximately $371.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0468 or 0.00000236 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Beacon has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002216 BTC.
- Midas (MIDAS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00159075 BTC.
- Zenon (ZNN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00008914 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- TenUp (TUP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000258 BTC.
- Havy (HAVY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000197 BTC.
- Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000051 BTC.
- Bitcoin Classic (BXC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000184 BTC.
About Beacon
Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Beacon Coin Trading
