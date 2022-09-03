Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $5.27 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,248 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 8.7% during the first quarter. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $212,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 5,455.8% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 11,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of CAT stock opened at $180.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.14. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $167.08 and a one year high of $237.90. The firm has a market cap of $95.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 38.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.38.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

