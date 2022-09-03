Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,609 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its position in General Motors by 218,225.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,682,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $802,201,000 after buying an additional 13,676,219 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $711,435,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 295.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,074,338 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $469,360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034,872 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth about $89,428,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in General Motors by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,237,794 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $491,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025,813 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Stock Down 0.2 %

General Motors stock opened at $38.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.79. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $56.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.27.

General Motors Cuts Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on GM shares. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wedbush dropped their target price on General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.94.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

