Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 9,624 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,624 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in State Street by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,730,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,415,908,000 after buying an additional 83,222 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,572,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,737,731,000 after acquiring an additional 697,276 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of State Street by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,847,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,119,244,000 after acquiring an additional 222,718 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of State Street by 4.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,386,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $307,341,000 after purchasing an additional 137,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in State Street by 19.8% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,976,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $259,339,000 after purchasing an additional 492,300 shares in the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE STT opened at $67.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.94 and its 200 day moving average is $74.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $58.79 and a 1 year high of $104.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

STT has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on State Street from $101.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on State Street from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $74.50 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.81.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

