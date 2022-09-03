Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. cut its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,706 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 191.4% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Twitter by 750.0% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 748 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Twitter by 47.1% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 803 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $38.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.15 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.33. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $68.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 7.15.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.31). Twitter had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on TWTR. Citigroup raised their price objective on Twitter from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Susquehanna downgraded Twitter from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Twitter from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Twitter to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.27.

In related news, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 15,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $588,055.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 396,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,060,862.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 15,467 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $588,055.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 396,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,060,862.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $214,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 688,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,460,652.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,266 shares of company stock valued at $2,186,340. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

