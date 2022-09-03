Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BCYC. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $76.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.08.

Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Down 1.9 %

Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $25.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.36. The company has a current ratio of 9.88, a quick ratio of 9.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.08 and a 1-year high of $62.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 0.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCYC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.05). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 533.03% and a negative return on equity of 30.07%. On average, analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCYC. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 10.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 27.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Difesa Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

See Also

