Bitgear (GEAR) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $284.00

Bitgear (GEAR) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Bitgear has a total market capitalization of $112,539.23 and $284.00 worth of Bitgear was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitgear coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitgear has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005060 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $154.08 or 0.00779543 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002429 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00837462 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015579 BTC.

Bitgear Profile

Bitgear’s total supply is 91,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,247,931 coins. The official message board for Bitgear is medium.com/bitgear. The official website for Bitgear is www.bitgear.io. Bitgear’s official Twitter account is @bitgeario and its Facebook page is accessible here.

