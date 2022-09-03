BitTorrent (BTTOLD) Price Hits $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One BitTorrent coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTorrent has a market capitalization of $875.53 million and $60,010.00 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00007725 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00007626 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00009246 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005320 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004836 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00012663 BTC.

About BitTorrent

BitTorrent (CRYPTO:BTTOLD) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

