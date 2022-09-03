Black Iron (TSE:BKI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.06

Shares of Black Iron Inc. (TSE:BKI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 65000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Black Iron Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of C$18.23 million and a PE ratio of -1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.10.

About Black Iron

Black Iron Inc operates as an iron ore exploration and development company. It holds a 100% interest in the Shymanivske iron ore project covering an area of 2.56 square kilometers located in Krivyi Rih, Ukraine. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

