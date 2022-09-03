Black Phoenix Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $166,481.20 (BPX)

Black Phoenix (BPX) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 3rd. In the last week, Black Phoenix has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Black Phoenix coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Black Phoenix has a market cap of $166,481.20 and approximately $154,637.00 worth of Black Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Black Phoenix Profile

Black Phoenix (CRYPTO:BPX) is a coin. Black Phoenix’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,490,000,000 coins. Black Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Black Phoenix Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Black Phoenix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Black Phoenix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Black Phoenix using one of the exchanges listed above.

