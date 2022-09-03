BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (BCAT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.104 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BCAT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.63. 188,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,625. BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $22.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 260,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 126,252 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 56.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 12,848 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Company Profile

