BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:BTZ)

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.084 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.8% annually over the last three years.
BTZ stock remained flat at $10.91 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 126,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,599. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.62. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a one year low of $10.24 and a one year high of $15.70.
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.
