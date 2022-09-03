BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:BTZ)

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.084 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.8% annually over the last three years.

BTZ stock remained flat at $10.91 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 126,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,599. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.62. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a one year low of $10.24 and a one year high of $15.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTZ. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $2,867,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 200,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 68,460 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 240,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 55,929 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 435,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 40,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 253,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 20,550 shares during the period.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

