BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (BGR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on September 30th

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 21.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Stock Performance
BGR traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $11.51. 93,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,392. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.52. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.59 and a fifty-two week high of $13.72.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (BGR)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.