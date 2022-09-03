BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (BGR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on September 30th

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 21.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust alerts:

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Stock Performance

BGR traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $11.51. 93,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,392. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.52. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.59 and a fifty-two week high of $13.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 10,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 101,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,963 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.