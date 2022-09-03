BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,713,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 904,707 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $2,980,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 107,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,171,000 after acquiring an additional 48,438 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.30.

TROW opened at $118.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.57. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.72 and a 1-year high of $223.36.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 33.26%. The business’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,636.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,636.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $1,509,086.81. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group



T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

