BlackRock Inc. Buys 226,651 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,139,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 226,651 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.28% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $3,046,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 215.1% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ARE shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $219.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 0.9 %

In related news, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total value of $376,785.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria purchased 3,500,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,555,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,555,077. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total transaction of $376,785.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $150.39 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.00 and a fifty-two week high of $224.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.67. The company has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 81.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.01. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $643.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

