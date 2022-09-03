BlackRock Inc. Has $2.76 Billion Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,922,850 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 5,460,366 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of Halliburton worth $2,761,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Halliburton to $46.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Halliburton from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Halliburton Trading Up 3.7 %

In related news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $854,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 310,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,246,898.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HAL opened at $30.01 on Friday. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $19.09 and a 52-week high of $43.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.47 and its 200-day moving average is $34.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 2.15.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 8.19%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

