BlackRock Inc. Has $2.81 Billion Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,149,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,891,089 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.92% of WEC Energy Group worth $2,809,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 1.6 %

WEC opened at $103.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.84. The firm has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.28. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.84 and a twelve month high of $108.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.69.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.7275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 67.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $492,637.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.