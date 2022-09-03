BlackRock Inc. Has $2.92 Billion Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,127,758 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 100,381 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.36% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $2,921,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 30 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,406.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,298.25.

Shares of MTD opened at $1,195.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,249.88 and its 200-day moving average is $1,290.59. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,082.78 and a 12 month high of $1,714.75.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.61. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 799.34% and a net margin of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $978.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total value of $49,825.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,777,085.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total transaction of $49,825.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,777,085.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,314.05, for a total value of $491,454.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30 shares in the company, valued at $39,421.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,440 shares of company stock worth $27,465,861 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

