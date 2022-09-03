BlackRock Inc. Has $3.21 Billion Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,444,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,202,385 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.11% of Eversource Energy worth $3,214,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ES. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 429,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,906,000 after acquiring an additional 106,708 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 9,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 604,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,330,000 after buying an additional 13,260 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Eversource Energy by 3.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 899,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,345,000 after purchasing an additional 32,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Eversource Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $456,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,558,772.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ES. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Eversource Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Guggenheim upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Eversource Energy to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.82.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $89.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.71 and its 200 day moving average is $87.44. The stock has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.45. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $77.07 and a one year high of $94.63.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

