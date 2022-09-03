BlackRock Inc. Has $3.37 Billion Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,386,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,481,780 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.13% of Kimberly-Clark worth $3,372,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.
KMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.14.
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.71%.
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.
