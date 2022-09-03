BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,345,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 897,135 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.09% of Nucor worth $3,470,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. grew its position in Nucor by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 26,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 43,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 26,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. 79.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $130.78 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $88.50 and a twelve month high of $187.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 31.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 6.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.50.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,804. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,804. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,451.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,175 shares of company stock valued at $6,616,198. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.