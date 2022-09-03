BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Rosenbaum Jay D.

Rosenbaum Jay D. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 250.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 46,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,713,000 after purchasing an additional 33,353 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 948 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,828,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 116,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $106,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,448 shares of company stock valued at $55,259,953. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Price Performance

NYSE:BLK traded down $6.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $658.06. 501,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,622. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $661.29 and its 200-day moving average is $675.91. The stock has a market cap of $99.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $575.60 and a 1-year high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 51.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on BLK. UBS Group reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.46.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

