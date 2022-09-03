BlackRock Inc. Sells 2,198,737 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,824,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,198,737 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.79% of Equity Residential worth $3,311,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. First Command Bank raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EQR. UBS Group raised their target price on Equity Residential from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on Equity Residential from $97.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Equity Residential from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.65.

In other news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $467,216.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,497 shares in the company, valued at $876,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $73.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $67.48 and a twelve month high of $94.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 75.08%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

