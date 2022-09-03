BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE BNY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.81. The stock had a trading volume of 75,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,582. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $15.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 126,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 7,612 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 351,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 41,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 482,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,881,000 after acquiring an additional 42,581 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

