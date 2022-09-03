BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (BST) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 34.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Trading Down 0.9 %
BST stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.19. 78,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,701. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.96. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 12 month low of $30.90 and a 12 month high of $56.10.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.
