BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (BST) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 34.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years.

BST stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.19. 78,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,701. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.96. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 12 month low of $30.90 and a 12 month high of $56.10.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BST. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the first quarter worth about $2,245,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $481,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

