BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) to Issue $0.25 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 34.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Trust alerts:

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE BST traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.19. 78,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,701. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.96. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 12 month low of $30.90 and a 12 month high of $56.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the second quarter valued at about $660,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 10.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 560,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,208,000 after buying an additional 50,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 90.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after buying an additional 38,566 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.