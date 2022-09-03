Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Blucora in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ BCOR opened at $19.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Blucora has a twelve month low of $14.59 and a twelve month high of $23.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.44 million, a PE ratio of 44.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.07 and its 200 day moving average is $19.11.

Blucora ( NASDAQ:BCOR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The information services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.05). Blucora had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $256.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Blucora will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Blucora by 113.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Blucora by 104.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Blucora in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its position in Blucora by 177.5% during the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Blucora during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

