Blume Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.29.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:D opened at $81.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.84. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.37 and a 1-year high of $88.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

