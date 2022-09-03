Bondly (BONDLY) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.29 Million

Bondly (BONDLY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Bondly has a total market cap of $1.29 million and $409,579.00 worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bondly coin can now be bought for $0.0124 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bondly has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005068 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,730.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004448 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005065 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002592 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00132085 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00034385 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022302 BTC.

About Bondly

Bondly (CRYPTO:BONDLY) is a coin. Its launch date was December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. Bondly’s official message board is bondlyfinance.medium.com. Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bondly’s official website is www.bondly.finance.

Bondly Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more. “

