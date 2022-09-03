Brady (NYSE:BRC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.30-$3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.58. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Brady also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.30-3.60 EPS.

Brady Stock Down 1.6 %

Brady stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.56. The stock had a trading volume of 271,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,737. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.45. Brady has a 12 month low of $41.69 and a 12 month high of $55.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $324.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.11 million. Brady had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts predict that Brady will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Brady Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Brady

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.22%.

In other news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $48,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,212.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brady

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 24.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 10,272 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Brady by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 9,339 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Brady by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Brady by 13.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brady by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,332,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,716,000 after purchasing an additional 17,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials, printing systems, RFID and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

