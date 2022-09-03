Broadcom Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $4.10 (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 4.10 per share by the semiconductor manufacturer on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st.

Broadcom has raised its dividend payment by an average of 23.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Broadcom has a payout ratio of 40.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Broadcom to earn $37.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $16.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.0%.

Broadcom stock traded up $8.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $500.22. 4,042,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,367,398. The company has a market capitalization of $202.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $517.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $556.88. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $463.91 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently commented on AVGO. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $674.92.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in Broadcom by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after purchasing an additional 36,458 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,887,000 after purchasing an additional 87,945 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $1,095,000. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

