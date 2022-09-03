Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.56 by $0.17, RTT News reports. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.32 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.

Broadcom Trading Up 1.7 %

Broadcom stock opened at $500.22 on Friday. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $463.91 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $517.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $556.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 9.7% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Delphia USA Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 25.9% during the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 11.8% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $674.92.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

