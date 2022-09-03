Brokerages Set Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) PT at C$54.97

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$54.97.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$25.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen upgraded Bombardier, Inc. Class B to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$23.62 to C$51.85 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Vertical Research raised shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$46.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “not updated” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

TSE:BBD.B opened at C$30.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a twelve month low of C$18.30 and a twelve month high of C$57.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$25.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$34.78.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

