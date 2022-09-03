Brokerages Set Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) PT at $103.38

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.38.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WTFC. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $104.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $130.00 to $111.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 307.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $83.67 on Monday. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $72.10 and a 1 year high of $105.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.26.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.21). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 22.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wintrust Financial will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.68%.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

