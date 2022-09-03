Brokers Issue Forecasts for Nordic American Tankers Limited’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:NAT)

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Nordic American Tankers in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nordic American Tankers’ current full-year earnings is ($0.13) per share.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on NAT. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Nordic American Tankers to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.88.

Nordic American Tankers Stock Up 4.8 %

NYSE NAT opened at $2.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.11. Nordic American Tankers has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $3.35.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 189.05% and a negative return on equity of 21.52%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordic American Tankers

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Nordic American Tankers by 59.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 124,264 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 46,097 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Nordic American Tankers by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 951,636 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 163,864 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,220,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.46% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tankers Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. This is a positive change from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.27%.

About Nordic American Tankers

(Get Rating)

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 24 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.