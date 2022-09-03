Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.07), RTT News reports. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 46.48% and a net margin of 11.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Build-A-Bear Workshop updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Down 8.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BBW opened at $13.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.86. The stock has a market cap of $211.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.73. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $23.50.

In related news, insider J. Christopher Hurt sold 50,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total value of $969,957.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,319.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 1,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $33,814.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,870 shares in the company, valued at $851,804.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider J. Christopher Hurt sold 50,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total transaction of $969,957.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,639 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,319.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,499 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,889 over the last 90 days. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 313.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 16.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes, accessories, and other toy and novelty items.

