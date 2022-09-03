Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA) Shares Down 3.6%

Burnham Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BURCA – Get Rating) dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.50 and last traded at $13.50. Approximately 250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

Burnham Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $44.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.91.

Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $52.50 million for the quarter.

Burnham Company Profile

Burnham Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells boilers and related heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products and accessories for residential, commercial, and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. Its residential hydronic heating products include cast iron, stainless steel, aluminum, and steel boilers; cast iron and steel heat distribution products; and warm air furnaces and central air conditioning systems for the residential heating and cooling markets.

