Bwcp LP Has $14 Million Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Bwcp LP lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 91.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,037 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,020 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US makes up about 7.1% of Bwcp LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Bwcp LP’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $13,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,708,912,000. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at about $717,426,000. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,463,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,909,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701,674 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,352,909 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $504,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299,016 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 107.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,923,061 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $503,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.09.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $7,260,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 363,902 shares in the company, valued at $52,842,209.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,980 shares in the company, valued at $722,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $7,260,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 363,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,842,209.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 101,846 shares of company stock worth $14,808,930 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $1.94 on Friday, hitting $141.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,497,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,906,766. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.48. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $101.51 and a one year high of $148.04.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $19.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

