ByteNext Trading Down 8.7% This Week (BNU)

ByteNext (BNU) traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One ByteNext coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ByteNext has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. ByteNext has a market capitalization of $236,423.85 and $6,160.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005051 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 48.4% against the dollar and now trades at $154.36 or 0.00779656 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001664 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002416 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00836025 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015581 BTC.
About ByteNext
ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,250,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio.
Buying and Selling ByteNext
Receive News & Updates for ByteNext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ByteNext and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.