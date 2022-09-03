Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (CCD) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 12th

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share on Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 12th.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund alerts:

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ CCD remained flat at $22.80 on Friday. 43,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,190. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.01. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $19.97 and a fifty-two week high of $33.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund

About Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 2,243.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 14,806 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 24.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund during the first quarter worth $236,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 3.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 10.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 137,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after buying an additional 12,776 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.