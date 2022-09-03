Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Announces $0.20 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share on Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 12th.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Price Performance
NASDAQ:CCD remained flat at $22.80 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,190. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.01. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $19.97 and a 12 month high of $33.80.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.
