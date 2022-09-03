Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Announces $0.20 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share on Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 12th.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund alerts:

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ:CCD remained flat at $22.80 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,190. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.01. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $19.97 and a 12 month high of $33.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 2,243.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 14,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.