Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) to Issue $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 12th.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:CPZ traded down 0.16 on Friday, hitting 17.23. The stock had a trading volume of 56,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,547. The business’s fifty day moving average is 17.22 and its 200 day moving average is 18.33. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 52 week low of 15.78 and a 52 week high of 21.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 438,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,942,000 after purchasing an additional 12,351 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 38.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 348,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 95,970 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 9.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 23.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152 shares in the last quarter.

About Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

