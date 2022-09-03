Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.19), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $341.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.88 million. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. Calavo Growers’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

Calavo Growers Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGW opened at $35.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.97. Calavo Growers has a 12 month low of $28.76 and a 12 month high of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.57 million, a P/E ratio of -20.90 and a beta of 0.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVGW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Calavo Growers to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Calavo Growers in the first quarter valued at $37,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Calavo Growers by 102.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Calavo Growers by 17.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Calavo Growers by 168.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the second quarter worth about $213,000. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

