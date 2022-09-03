Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.19), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $341.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.88 million. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. Calavo Growers’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:CVGW opened at $35.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.97. Calavo Growers has a 12 month low of $28.76 and a 12 month high of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.57 million, a P/E ratio of -20.90 and a beta of 0.54.
CVGW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Calavo Growers to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.
Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).
