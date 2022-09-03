Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Price Target to $36.00

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Napco Security Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.33.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Napco Security Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ NSSC opened at $29.00 on Tuesday. Napco Security Technologies has a 12-month low of $15.39 and a 12-month high of $30.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 55.77 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.62 and a 200 day moving average of $21.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 15.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSSC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 261.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 6,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.