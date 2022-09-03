Capital Analysts LLC Grows Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 236.8% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA now owns 522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.8 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on XOM. Argus increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.45.

Shares of XOM opened at $95.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $398.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.42 and a 200 day moving average of $88.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $52.96 and a 52-week high of $105.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 38.51%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

