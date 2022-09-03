Capital Analysts LLC Increases Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 96.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,553 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 44,633,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,520,000 after buying an additional 1,694,994 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 133.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,558,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,167,000 after buying an additional 1,463,199 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,557,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,763,000 after buying an additional 1,307,711 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,138,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,297,000 after buying an additional 1,240,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,005,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,031,000 after buying an additional 1,118,184 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

SCHA stock opened at $41.35 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.64 and a twelve month high of $55.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.59.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

