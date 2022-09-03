Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Stock Holdings Lifted by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 746,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,998,000 after purchasing an additional 7,040 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $460,000. Finally, Leisure Capital Management raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 8,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $35,049.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,019.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $35,049.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,019.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $1,364,009.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at $408,926,705.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,328 shares of company stock valued at $8,446,157 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of COF opened at $104.22 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $98.54 and a 52 week high of $174.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.82.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 29.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $207.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.93.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

