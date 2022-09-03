Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Receives $71.73 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.73.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CPRI shares. Barclays raised their price target on Capri from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Capri from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Capri from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Capri from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

CPRI opened at $47.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.27. Capri has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $72.37.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. Capri had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Capri will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Judy Gibbons sold 4,920 shares of Capri stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $240,489.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,425.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capri during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Capri by 624.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Capri during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Capri during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Capri during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

