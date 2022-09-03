Casper (CSPR) Trading Down 1.8% Over Last 7 Days

Casper (CSPR) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 3rd. During the last week, Casper has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0277 or 0.00000140 BTC on major exchanges. Casper has a total market cap of $165.38 million and approximately $3.81 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005056 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97% against the dollar and now trades at $92.59 or 0.00468058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00836909 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015582 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper’s total supply is 11,120,087,900 coins and its circulating supply is 5,971,813,530 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network.

Casper Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars.

